Malaba Bans Filing Of New Cases

By Mary Taruvinga

EMBATTLED Chief Justice Luke Malaba has suspended the filing of new court cases until mid-August.

This comes amid claims by sources that more than half of the staff at the magistrates and High Court have tested Covid-19 positive.

Malaba said the latest arrangement will be reviewed taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“In light of the extension period of lockdown, this practice direction shall accordingly remain in effect until the expiry of the extended lockdown period,” said Malaba in a circular dated July 28 2021.

According to the circular, cases which were supposed to be heard Thursday will now be heard on August 21.

Recently, authorities ordered that only initial and urgent cases will be dealt with to avoid congestion.

The staff has been further reduced from 40 to 30 percent.

Recently new courts were opened in some of Harare and Bulawayo high density suburbs to minimize the numbers of people attending the main courts.

Zimbabwe is battling a third wave of the deadly pandemic which has seen the level 4 lockdown continuously extended.

The country has so far recorded 103 567 cases with 1856 having been recorded on July 28 alone.