Malaria Prevalence Down By 79% – Chiwenga

Xinhua

ZIMBABWE has managed to cut malaria prevalence by 79% in the last 17 years and is on the path to achieving the goals of the global malaria control strategy, Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks Sunday as Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in celebrating World Malaria Day, which ran under the theme: “Zero Malaria – Draw the Line Against Malaria.”

It is everyone’s responsibility to stop the spread of malaria and avoid deaths, the state media, in Monday editions, quoted him as saying.

Chiwenga urged Zimbabweans to take “appropriate malaria interventions — sleeping under the net, allowing houses to be sprayed and going for testing and treatment of malaria within 24 hours of symptoms.”

“Zero malaria starts with me,” he said.

Zimbabwe has set a target of cutting malaria incidence and mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030.