The world’s first malaria vaccine is being rolled out in parts of Kenya from Friday, after previously being released in Ghana and Malawi.

It will be added to the routine vaccination schedule, and more than 300,000 children are expected to receive the vaccine over the next three years.

Malaria kills more than 400,000 people globally each year – mostly children – making this vaccine a potential game-changer, as Global Health Correspondent Tulip Mazumdar reports.