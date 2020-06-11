Malawi announces date for presidential rerun

Spread This News











BBC

Malawi’s Electoral Commission has set 23 June as the date for a fresh presidential election, after President Peter Mutharika’s re-election last year was nullified by the courts.

The Constitutional Court had in February ordered a fresh presidential election be held within 150 days – a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court.

A statement from the commission’s newly appointed chairperson, Justice Chifundo Kachale, said the date was set by Members of Parliament in compliance with Supreme Court’s order.

Kachale warned of logistical challenges, but said they will consult presidential candidates “to explore reasonable mitigation measures” in delivering a credible election.

There are concerns the country is yet to get all the money it needs for holding the poll at a time when it is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.