Malawi election: President Mutharika re-elected after court battle

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika has been narrowly elected to a second term in office with 38.5% of the vote.

The 78-year-old incumbent had faced strong competition in the 21 May election, including from his deputy.

The result was announced on Monday after an injunction ordered by the country’s high court was lifted.

Challenger Lazarus Chakwera, who finished in second place, had sought to delay the results because of concerns over voting irregularities.

The head of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Jane Ansah, appealed for calm ahead of the announcement.