Malawi President Backtracks On 1m Jobs Promise

AFP

MALAWI’S President Lazarus Chakwera has backtracked on his campaign promise to create one million jobs, saying the government can only employ 200,000 people.

President Chakwera said the government could not create jobs on its own and needed the private sector’s help.

He said every entrepreneur needed to employ more people.

The president spoke during his 100 days scorecard event on Monday.

The one million campaign promise was a major talking point for the Tonse Alliance that was elected in a repeat presidential poll.

Critics have told local media that the alliance had no job creation plan and was just using it as a campaign strategy.