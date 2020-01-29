Malawi schools shut ahead of poll ruling

BBC

A number of boarding schools in Malawi have closed and sent their pupils home ahead of a court ruling next week about the country’s disputed election.

Opposition parties are challenging the re-election of President Peter Mutharika in May last year – and the judiciary has announced that its decision will be announced next Monday.

The schools say they fear there may be violence in the aftermath of the ruling.

Leading bus companies have also issued notices saying that there will be no services on the day of the judgement.

Malawi has been experiencing an unprecedented wave of political violence since the poll.

The information minister has called for calm, saying the government has put in place measures to ensure all citizens are safe.