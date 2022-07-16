Malawi trucker nabbed with 229 bags of dagga headed for Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

TWO Malawian nationals were arrested earlier this week after being caught with 229 bags of dagga hidden in a fuel tanker.

According to Malawi24.com the cannabis was being transported to Zimbabwe.

The two were identified as Kings Nyirenda (42) Lunyina, a haulage company driver ,and accomplice Gift Lapozo also aged 42.

They were arrested in Mwanza.

“Nyirenda told the police that the bags of cannabis sativa were being transported to Zimbabwe,” reported Malawi24.com.

“The two suspects will appear in court soon to answer the charge of possessing cannabis sativa without a permit.”