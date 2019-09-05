Malema: Whites benefiting from black on black violence

By Leopold Munhende

WHITE controlled South African markets are realising more money from xenophobic attacks by locals on foreigners, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has claimed.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Malema questioned why whites were never affected by violent scenes of xenophobia and why the violence seemed to always strengthen the country’s Rand currency and white controlled markets.

“They plant this self hate amongst us and because we are unemployed and have a government with no solution to the crisis of poverty and widening gap between the rich and the poor we start believing that.

“They always tell us who to hate, who to love, they always tell us what is wrong and what is right, so the white monopoly capital must take full responsibility for this mess we are faced with,” Malema said.

“That is why even when we are killing each other, a human being is shown on a video with a brick on the head, the Rand strengthens because the owners of capital are happy that animals are at each other. Can you imagine if you were to hit a white man on the head with a brick what would happen? The currency is not affected by that, we have successfully managed to let them fight amongst each other.”

He added: “The Rand has strengthened, it has never been this strong and it has been strengthened by black on black violence. When the blacks are killing each other the Rand gets excited.”

Malema has maintained a Pan-Africanist approach to dealing with the matter that has affected thousands including Zimbabweans and reportedly claimed five lives already

He has called on stronger African countries to bail out weaker ones so as to reduce immigration and raise tensions amongst African citizens.

Malema blamed the ruling ANC and what he called white monopoly capital.

“Who owns the rand? Why are the powers of capital disaffected by what is happening amongst fellow South Africans if indeed they are with us because violence should affect all of us including the markets.

“The battle must be taken to white monopoly capital and the ANC, they are responsible for this mess,” the former ANC youth league leader said.

Nigerians, Pakistanis, Somalis and Zimbabweans are being targeted mainly in Johannesburg’s highly populated Hillbrow area. Videos of foreigners being beaten and their property being burnt is doing the rounds on social media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to use more force by his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa to quell the bloody attacks.

Malema went on to dismiss arguments by some sections of the South African community that foreigners were taking their jobs.

“There is no one who takes a job from South Africans, no one. They are being offered jobs.

“We are made to fight for crumbs because that is what we deserve as Africans,” said Malema.