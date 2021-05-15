Mambo Dhuterere Slanders Jah Prayzah In Leaked Audios

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LEAKED audios of gospel artiste, Mambo Dhuterere bad mouthing Jah Prayzah alleging he uses black magic have flooded the internet.

Hours before, the two popular musicians shared a bromance on social media.

The audios were leaked by Mambo Dhuterere’s former manager, Marvelous Munemo after the two had a fall-out over US$500.

Munemo, who managed Mambo Dhuterere in 2019, claimed he had catered for all of the latter’s music production and distribution costs before he rose to fame following an agreement that he would be later hired as the permanent manager when his career blew up.

Mambo Dhuterere, real name Darlington Mutseta, later reneged on the promise, hiring a new manager and snubbing Munemo.

A scorned Munemo further claimed Mambo Dhuterere alleged he was advised by his church elders not to collaborate with Jah Prayzah who allegedly uses juju to boost his music career.

“Mambo Dhuterere ndopakazoti haamboite collabo naye because akaaudzwa na Bishop vake kuti anoshandisa mushonga hanzi akangoimba naye iye achapera mbiri,” Munemo said.

Mambo Dhuterere is a pastor at the St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World.

In a leaked audio, the ‘Dare Guru’ chanter claimed Jah Prayzah was getting paid for only exclaiming ‘haah ’ in his tracks.

“Ita shamwari mari irikikuitwa nemrasta kaah yakandibata bata shamwari kungoimba kungoshama kuti haaaah zvinhu zvisina kana nebasa rese zvatinoita 24/7 torova pungwe tichiimba ku church mahara.

“Tikanyatso mhanya chinhu ichi togona kutoita mari, unoziva kuti mface uya show yaarikunoita kuSouth Africa akabhadharwa R150 000 tikanyatso shanda togona kuto ita ma followers anenge aJah kana kuto darika nekuti isu tinotora vese veku mabhawa nekuma church,” he says.