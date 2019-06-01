Mambondiani confirms Steward Bank exit, plots next move

By Staff Reporter

CRUSADING banker, Lance Mambondiani, Saturday confirmed he had resigned as Steward Bank chief executive officer and has set his sights on a “fresh challenge.”

While Mambondiani was not immediately available for comment, sources close to the financial engineering guru said “he is not going anywhere and will be back in corporate leadership soon.”

Media reports claimed Mambondiani had been pushed out in a boardroom row with majority shareholder and telecommunications mogul Strive Masiyiwa.

But in a statement Saturday, Mambondiani insisted he had resigned on his own volition although he did not directly respond to the claims.

“Yesterday (Friday), l tendered my resignation to the Steward Bank board to pursue other interests. Although it’s been more than six glorious years, it feels like yesterday when l started on this incredible gig.

“I am graciously indebted to the board, the shareholder and the purple team for supporting me through my role. It has been a privilege to serve this great vision,” said Mambondiani.

The banker added: “As overwhelming as it is, l believe time has come to say goodbye, to allow someone else to take the bank into a new growth stage and for me to sink my teeth into another challenge. I will always remember how special l felt serving all Steward Bank customers no matter how small their query.”

It is believed Mambondiani had advised the board of his intention to throw in the towel and the move was “by mutual consent.”

“Its not a coincidence that he left at the end of one month and the beginning of another. This was planned and its clear,” NewZimbabwe.com heard.

Mambondiani headed one of the most innovative banking teams in the country at a very difficult time for the financial services sector in Zimbabwe.

He paid tribute to his workmates and those that supported the Steward Bank brand during his tenure.

“I have fond memories of how crazy and inspired the team has always been launching one ground breaking innovation after another and how emotional it has been to see the bank grow through the combined efforts of a highly driven team that has achieved so much in such a little space of time.

“My heart and soul goes out to all the stewards across the country who have been loyal to the vision and supported my madness through the years. l owe all of you a debt of gratitude. Nonetheless, I am excited that I will be embarking on an equally challenging role and thankful to God for His Grace,” the banker said.