Mamelodi Sundowns invite Zim teenager for trials

By KickOff.com SOUTH Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns are set to assess Zimbabwe Under-20 striker Delic Murimba following his impressive COSAFA U-20 Championships campaign.

Murimba, 19, is set to jet into Johannesburg on Monday ahead of a 10-day assessment at Chloorkop, according to reports in Zimbabwe.

The teenager shared the top goal scorer award with Monaco-bound South African striker Lyle Foster, after they both netted five goals at the regional showpiece in Zambia in December.

The Brazilians recently returned from Nigeria, where they lost 2-1 to Lobi Stars in their CAF Champions League Group A opener on Friday, and will be assessing the option of signing the Young Warriors star.

His current club Triangle United reportedly received a letter from Sundowns’ administrative manager Belinda Ndlovu, indicating the club’s intention to fly him over for the trial, inclusive of all meals, accommodation and transport costs.

Former Zimbabwe striker Butler Masango, who now owns an academy in South Africa, also claims to have facilitated the assessment after having a word with Pitso Mosimane.

“I enjoy a sound working relationship with [the] Mamelodi Sundowns coach and [he] has always been requesting that I recommend any special young talent from Zimbabwe,” Masango told The Herald in Zimbabwe.

“I told him about Delic as well as Panashe Mutasa [of Manica Diamonds]. This prompted him to send the team of scouts to Zambia, where there was the COSAFA U-20 Championships.

“They were impressed by Murimba as well as Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tinotenda Ali.”