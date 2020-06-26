Mamombe, activists freed on $10 000 bail each, barred from social media

By Makanaka Masenyama

HIGH COURT judge, David Foroma Friday freed embattled MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe and two party activists on $10 000 bail each.

Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are being accused of publishing falsehood prejudicial to the state through allegedly faking their “abduction” by suspected state security agents.

The three made world news last month after claiming to have been seized from the hands of police by state security agents who went on to subject them to acts of torture and sexual abuse as punishment for staging an anti-government protest their abductors equated to an attempt to overthrow government.

Mamombe and colleagues were last week denied bail by Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande who ruled they were likely to abscond trial if granted bail.

Among their bail conditions, the three were ordered to report thrice a week at Harare Central police station, hand over passports to court authorities and not to interfere with witnesses.

They were also ordered to continue residing at their addresses as given to law enforcement agents upon their arrest and were also barred from communicating with media or use social media on anything to do with the alleged offence.

Their bail comes at a time the world is commemorating the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.