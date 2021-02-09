New Zimbabwe.com

Mamombe, Chimbiri Freed On $10 000 Bail
Joana Mamombe

9th February 2021 ,
By Mary Taruvinga

EMBATTLED MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri have been freed on $10 000 bail by High Court judge Webster Chinamhora.

The two are being accused of shouting obscenities at a group of police officers February 1 this year.

They deny the charge and contend they were being targeted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for being opponents to the Zanu PF led administration.

The MDC Alliance duo was last week denied bail by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

 

