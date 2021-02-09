Mamombe, Chimbiri Freed On $10 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

EMBATTLED MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri have been freed on $10 000 bail by High Court judge Webster Chinamhora.

The two are being accused of shouting obscenities at a group of police officers February 1 this year.

They deny the charge and contend they were being targeted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for being opponents to the Zanu PF led administration.

The MDC Alliance duo was last week denied bail by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.