Mamombe, Chimbiri reject “doctored footage” in fake abduction case

By Paul Katanda

HARARE: Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri have rejected production as evidence of video footage by the police in a case they are accused of faking abduction.

The two are accused of publishing falsehoods after allegedly faking their abduction in a bid to soil the state’s image.

Trial continued Wednesday with the two rejecting tendering of videos by a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer Richard Munyoro Mhlanga arguing that they doubt the authenticity.

The videos, according to the state, show them shopping at a time they allege to have been in the hands of their abductors.

Chimbiri and Mamombe were collected from Chicken Inn, Bon Marche and Zuva Service station.

Through their lawyer Alec Muchadehama, the two demanded that the videos should be tendered by the originators, who are officials from Zuva, Bona Marche and Chicken Inn.

They said the alleged footage was widely circulated hence the probability of it having been edited.

“We learnt that there was a black flash disc. We had not been alerted of this particular flash drive,” said the defence attorney.

“We were not aware of what was contained. We do not want to rely on what Reza is saying. We don’t know if the images are the same as the originals. The state cannot use the witness to validate that flash.”

Mhlanga is detective chief inspector CID Cyber laboratory.

Mamombe and her friend said he was incompetent to submit the said footages saying the court.

Their lawyer said ZBC had their video while minister Kazembe Kazembe also commented on the issue.

They said this confirms the position that the video has been through many hands.

The magistrate had allowed the videos to be played in court, just for confirmation but it emerged that Mhlanga had not brought the required flash disk.

Mushure however postponed the matter to July 5 for ruling.