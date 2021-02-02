Mamombe, Marova To Spend Another Night In Custody

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

DEFIANT MDC legislator Joanna Mamombe and activist Cecilia Chimbiri will remain behind bars for another night after their bail hearing was deferred to this Wednesday.

Court sat late on Tuesday despite the fact that the two were brought to court in the morning.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing a charge of undermining the authority of the police after they allegedly shouted obscenities at some law enforcement agents Monday.

Through their lawyer, Charles Kwaramba, the two complained that they were unlawfully arrested.

The pair was arrested Monday together with fellow activist Netsai Marova following a flash demonstration outside government’s New Complex Building in Harare’s CBD by MDC Alliance youths.

The red-brick building houses the Justice Ministry offices.

Marova was later released.

The more than two dozen demonstrators were protesting against the incarceration of party politician Job Sikhala, who was bailed hours later.

According to police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the three were arrested after they followed some police details in their (activists) Toyota Fortuner shouting obscenities for interrupting the demonstration.