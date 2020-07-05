Man, 20, Murders Brother Over Land Inheritance

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

A CHIREDZI man has been arrested for murdering his elder brother over a dispute on how to divide farmland left by a late brother.

Masvingo police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the arrest of Tafadzwa Chimunda, 20, of Dawlish, Village 4 in Chiredzi for the murder of Concern Chimunda, 34.

Mazula said Tafadzwa was angered over the manner in which his brother had talked to their mother in connection with how to divide the farm left behind by a deceased brother.

Last week, Tafadzwa, Concern, and Premier Chimunda, 26, were drinking beer at a local shebeen when at around 7 pm on the same day, the brothers went back home.

Arrival Concern approached their mother and started a discussion on how they should distribute farmland left by the deceased.

However, the two ended up having a misunderstanding and this provoked Tafadzwa who accused Concern of disrespecting their mother. He took hold of a burning log, which he used to strike Concern.

Concern died at the family homestead the same night.

The following day, an informant reported the incident to the Chiredzi police leading to Tafadzwa’s arrest.

Concern’s body was taken to Chiredzi District Hospital for a postmortem, but NewZimbabwe.com could not readily confirm the result.