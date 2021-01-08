Man (22) Goes Berserk, Knives Schoolboy, Attacks Villagers

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 22-year-old Zvimba man was Thursday sentenced to an effective six months imprisonment for stabbing an 18-year-old Form Four student once on the head.

The incident, according to the State, occurred on Christmas Day.

A Chinhoyi court heard that on 25 December 2020 at around 8pm and at Madzorera Business Centre in the Mashonaland West capital, Learnmore Muzavazi approached the complainant, Tinotenda Sinoya who was in the company of two friends, Tanaka Guvava and Fortune Mandeya.

Unprovoked, Muzavazi drew out a knife and stabbed Sinoya once on the head resulting in him bleeding profusely.

Sinoya sustained a deep injury as a result of the attack.

As if that was not enough, Muzavazi proceeded to assault several villagers who were enjoying the festive season at the shops.

The matter was reported to police leading to his arrest.

For the offence, a Chinhoyi magistrate Thursday sentenced Muzavazi to six months imprisonment.

He had pleaded guilty and was slapped with 12 months imprisonment, before six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

A medical affidavit compiled at Father O’ Hea Hospital was produced in court as evidence of the grievous attack.

Review Nikisi represented the State.