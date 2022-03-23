Man (22) Jailed 15 Years For Raping, Infecting 12 Year Old With STI

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI magistrate has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 15 years in prison raping a 12-year-old girl.

Talent Kasukure of Chitambo Section appeared before regional magistrate Ignatius Mugova charged with rape and was sentenced to 15 years in jail, before five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The complainant is a 12 year old primary school pupil.

The state case, led by Nyasha Sibesha was that on an unknown date in April 2021, Kasukure met the minor at Chinhoyi main rank and proposed love, to which she accepted.

The pair then started having a love relationship and would regularly meet on dates.

On an unknown date and in the suburb, the two had sexual intercourse in a bush by the roadside.

The court heard the illicit affair was exposed when the girl developed some genital warts and spilled the beans.

During trial Kasukure denied ever infecting complainant with the sexual transmitted disease, alleging she could have contracted it from a previous sexual encounter with someone else.

The presiding magistrate, however, expunged Kasukure’s defence, labeling him a liar.