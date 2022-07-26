Man rapes mental health patient after promising marriage; case exposed after girl (15) falls pregnant  

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A HURUNGWE man has been jailed 13 years following his conviction for repeatedly raping, and subsequently impregnating, a 15-year-old mental health patient from his village.

Chandafira Chisandu (23) of Charuma Village, Chief Mudzimu in Hurungwe, appeared before Karoi regional magistrate, Solomon Jenya.

Two years of his sentence were conditionally suspended for five years. Chisandu will, therefore, serve an effective 11 years in prison.

Prosecutor Wadzanai Madzorera told the court that sometime in 2021, the juvenile herded donkeys to the river to drink water, where she met Chisandu, who he proceeded to request for them to have sexual intercourse, but she refused.

At this point, Chisandu then sweet-talked the girl saying he would pay lobola for her to be his wife. He also promised to find some money for baby clothes, among other needs.

Chisandu forced himself on the girl and had sex with her once before warning her to keep the matter a secret.

The court heard Chisandu would have sex with the juvenile on several occasions.

The matter came to light on December 1, 2021, when the girl’s aunt suspected her of being pregnant due to her bulging stomach.

After she was confronted, the juvenile narrated her ordeal to her aunt and uncle.

The matter was reported to police, leading to Chisandu’s arrest.