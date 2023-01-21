Man (27) jailed 12 months for fraud after faking CV qualifications to get job

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI man has been jailed for using a friend’s educational qualifications and other personal documents to secure a job as a shop assistant.

Blessed Believe Juruvenge (27) of Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi appeared before Magistrate Batanai Madzingira facing fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment before five months were suspended conditionally.

Juruvenge will, therefore, serve an effective seven months behind bars.

Complainant was Blessed Hosiah Musasa, who is a forklift operator at the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) Chinhoyi.

Prosecuting, Clever Nyapfani told the court sometime in July 2022, accused person approached complainant at his house advising that he needed his curriculum vitae (CV), educational certificates, driver’s licence and referral letter.

Juruvenge indicated there was a vacancy for a driver which had arisen at the butchery were he was working, and would help complainant get a job.

It was further heard Musasa gave accused person his CV, Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates, Class Two driver’s licence and referral letter from Cottco as well as original national identity card.

On July 22 last year, Juruvenge went to Greater Grace Groceries, where he misrepresented to proprietor Tongai Mhizha that he was actually Musasa and tendered copies of qualifications and ID.

Through the misrepresentation, accused person was offered a job as a general hand until his arrest early this month.

On January 13, 2023 complainant got a tip off from a churchmate of Juruvenge’s shenanigans.

The matter was reported to police leading to his arrest.

Copies of the educational certificates and other documents used in the fraudulent job application were recovered by police.