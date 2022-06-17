Man (27) rams car into barricades securing ex-VP Mohadi’s VVIP tent

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 27-year-old Chinhoyi man is under investigation by state security agents after he ploughed through barricades that cordoned off a spot reserved for former Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s VVIP tent.

The incident happened at Pfungwadzakanaka Shopping Centre in the populous Chikonohono Suburb recently.

Mohadi, who is Zanu PF second secretary, was in Chinhoyi leading a delegation of high-profile politicians and civil servants on a national clean-up exercise.

NewZimbabwe.com has established Gerald Mandaza, of no fixed abode, was arrested for disorderly conduct and is now under police, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), military intelligence and other state security agents’ radar after his dare-devil security breach, which is being treated very suspiciously.

A leaked Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) memoradum seen by this publication reads: “Gerald Mandaza NR 71-151920-S-71 aged 27 of no fixed abode, who was driving a Toyota Corrolla, olive green in colour, registration number AAV 4142, disturbed the gathering by passing through in between the crowd and VVIP tent while the national anthem was being sung.

“Same was arrested for disorderly conduct and was escorted to Chinhoyi Central, where he is currently detained under DB 1030/22,” reads the memo.

Noone was hurt in the incident.

The vehicle is currently impounded at Chinhoyi Central Police Station.

A source within the security sector confirmed they are seized with Mandaza’s security breach and want to establish if he didn’t harbour ulterior motives.

Mohadi was among top government officials injured following a bomb blast that killed three people at White City Stadium in Bulawayo during a Zanu PF rally ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.