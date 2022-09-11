Man (28) killed at Kadoma night club while revenging friend’s beating

Spread This News

By Mashonaland West Correspondent

A KADOMA youth aged 28 died at a local night club, where he had gone to avenge the beating of his friend the previous day.

The now deceased has been identified as Ian Mharadze.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder in which Ian Mharadze (28) died after he was attacked by unknown suspects on September 7, 2022 at a night club in Rimuka, Kadoma” said Nyathi.

According to police, Mharadze was on a mission to avenge the assault on Panashe Mugota, who had been attacked by the suspects on September 6.

Following the heinous killing, the unknown members of the gang fled the scene.

ZRP is, therefore, appealing to anyone with information of the identity and whereabouts of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police in Nkayi are investigating the murder of Obey Garaweni (28), who was found dead Wednesday with deep cuts on the head in a bush near Gay Farm, Inyathi.