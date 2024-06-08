Man (30) spared jail term for smuggling Toyota Wish 

By Tinei Tuhwe

A 30-year-old man appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court facing charges of smuggling a car.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA), Rodwin Gweshero was intercepted by police officers at the Beitbridge Border Post on December 22, 2023, driving a White Toyota Wish with suspicious documents.

“The accused person presented an affidavit purportedly authored by Jullian Morris Ndou authorising him to use the motor vehicle to go to South Africa,” said the NPA in a statement.

However, police officers noted a discrepancy in the accused person’s travel history, as his passport indicated departure from Zimbabwe to South Africa on December 10, 2023, with no indication that he was driving the above-mentioned motor vehicle.

The NPA further stated that the vehicle was impounded on suspicion of smuggling, and further investigations revealed that the registration numbers affixed on the vehicle belonged to a Toyota Hilux, while the engine number on the registration book belonged to a different Toyota Wish.

The licence disc was also issued to a Mazda B1800, and the registration book was forged using details of a Toyota Hilux.

“Further investigations revealed that the registration numbers that were affixed on the vehicle belonged to a Toyota Hilux. The engine number on the registration book belonged to a different Toyota Wish.

“The licence disc was issued to a Mazda B1800. The registration book was forged using details of a Toyota Hilux.

“Records from Zim-Borders show that the vehicle was brought in for the first time to Zimbabwe from South Africa on December 22, 2023,” reads the NPA statement

The smuggled motor vehicle was handed over to ZIMRA, and the value of the smuggled motor vehicle is USD7,000

Gweshero was sentenced to 20 months in prison, with five months suspended for five years.

The remaining 15 months were suspended on condition that he performs 525 hours of community service.