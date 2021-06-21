Man (36) Jailed 9 Months For Bludgeoning Mother-In-Law

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN ungrateful man has been jailed for nine months after striking his mother-in-law using a grass slasher for trying to restrain him from assaulting his wife.

Tonderai Apetano (36) of Shackleton in Chinhoyi was sentenced to nine months imprisonment for domestic violence when he appeared before magistrate Melody Rwizi last week.

He will, however serve an effective three months in jail after six months were conditionally set aside for five years.

The state case, led by Tinoziva Chipupuri was that on 21 May this year at around 6 pm and at E20 Shackleton in Chinhoyi, the complainant Elizabeth Magora (68) returned home from a mice hunting expedition.

The court heard upon arrival, Magora was approached by her daughter, Marina Bayela who requested her to mediate in a dispute she was having with her husband over an undisclosed matter.

Court further heard, however, that the matter was not resolved amicably, resulting in Apetano packing his belongings and leaving for an unknown destination.

After a few hours Apetano returned armed with a grass slasher and demanded to have a chat with his now estranged wife who refused to entertain him. The confrontation led to a heated verbal exchange.

An agitated Apetano charged towards his wife but was intercepted by his mother-in-law who grabbed the weapon resulting in a tussle.

Apetano overpowered Magora before striking her once, inflicting an injury on the arm.

After noticing that he had done harm on his mother-in-law, Apetano fled the scene. The matter was reported to the police at Murereka leading to his arrest.