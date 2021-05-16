Man (36) Kills Ex-Wife (17), Her 3-Month-Old Daughter And Takes Own Life

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A BITTER Marange man in Manicaland recently ran amok and stabbed to death, his ex-wife and her three-month-old daughter from another marriage before taking his own life by consuming harmful substance.

Police confirmed the incident, saying investigations were in progress to ascertain what transpired on the fateful day.

Weston Chikukwa (36) from Matiza village is reported to have stabbed Anisha Gamunorwa (17) and her three-month-old daughter as he could not stomach his separation with her.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Luxson Chananda said although the two had separated, the deceased was still accusing Gamunorwa of infidelity.

“Even though the two were separated, they were still fighting over this issue of infidelity,” said Chananda.

Police said Chikukwa invited Gamunorwa to his house at around 1600hrs to collect her belongings and she complied.

She went there carrying her child, Praise Gamunorwa on her back.

Chananda said the two met in a bushy area near Chikukwa’s homestead.

“They started quarrelling and exchanging harsh words. Chikukwa drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed Gamunorwa four times, once on the lower abdomen, lower diaphragm, on the right arm and right thigh,” said the police spokesperson.

During the fracas, Chikukwa reportedly fell on the ground and Gamunorwa escaped, leaving her child on the ground.

Chikukwa stabbed the minor three times, once on the chest, lower abdomen, left shoulder and disappeared into the bush.

Gamunorwa sought help from local villagers who rushed back to the scene.

A local villager Josiah Madondo rushed Gamunorwa and the minor rushed to Masasi clinic.

The infant was pronounced dead upon arrival while Gamunorwa was referred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where his condition is reported to be critical.

After committing the offence, Chikukwa proceeded to Chikara Mountain where he took his own life by partaking a harmful pesticide.

His body was found by Simbarashe Mutsago (35) who was herding cattle.

A report was made at Marange police station. The two bodies were taken to Victoria Chitepo for postmortem.

“As police, we encourage members of the public to solve their differences amicably or engage community leaders. They should not take the law into their own hands as this leads to unnecessary loss of life,” said the police spokesperson.