Man (37) dies after ‘cheating’ wife pulls his genitals in domestic fight

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have arrested a 37-year-old woman for murder after she allegedly pulled her husband’s genitals during a domestic dispute over suspected infidelity.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the matter, and identified the now deceased as Stick Chapondaminga of Concession in Mashonaland Central province.

“On August 23, 2022, ZRP Concession arrested Jane Ndengu aged 37 in connection with a murder case which occurred on August 22, 2022 at Mufenje farm compound in which her husband, Stick Chapondaminga (37) died after she pulled his private parts during a fight,” said Nyathi.