Man (37) kills ‘cheating’ father (65) by pulling privates…as 16 murders recorded

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

A 37-year-old Mutare man faces murder after he allegedly pulled his 65-year-old father’s private parts accusing him of cheating on his mother.

The incident happened this past week during a beer drink.

The murder is among some 16 similar cases recorded countrywide in just under a week with some of the attacks perpetrated on loved ones by family.

In a statement Thursday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged citizens to seek amicable methods of resolving disputes as opposed to attacking each other.

“ZRP notes with concern the upsurge in murder cases during the period extending from 13 to 19 August 2020 where sixteen cases were recorded countrywide,” Nyathi said.

“It is disturbing that some of the people no longer value the sanctity of human life.”

The police spokesperson said two cases of patricide were recorded in Tsholotsho and Mutare where two fathers were murdered by their own sons over petty disputes.

Said Nyathi, “In one of the cases, the accused person scolded mourners at a funeral and when his father tried to admonish him, he assaulted him with a three-legged fire stand, leading to his death.”

Nyathi urged citizens to avoid unnecessary gatherings during the current national lockdown period saying some of the murders took place during illegal beer drinking sprees.

“In the other case which occurred in Mutare, a man (37) accused his father (65) of cheating on his mother during a beer drink and assaulted him by pulling his private parts,” he said.

“Infidelity has also contributed to the number of recorded murder cases for the period under review.”

Nyathi added, “In Dema, a 22-year-old female adult was murdered by her boyfriend on the 16 August 2010 in Rimuka Kadoma, another 19-year-old female was fatally stabbed with a knife for permitting accused person’s girlfriend to meet with another man of her residence.”

In Goromonzi, an 80-year-old woman was found dead at her homestead with her legs tied and face swollen.

In Epworth Harare, a 60-year-old man was also found dead in his house, with wounds on the chest, stomach and broken right leg.

On the 18 August, two men fatally assaulted a 21-year-old whom they found outside their tuck-shop while accusing him of attempting to steal.

“The ZRP urges members of the public not to take the law into their own hands,” Nyathi said.