Man (39) lures mentally challenged woman with ‘jiggies’, molests her

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 39-year-old man allegedly bought a mentally challenged woman some corn snacks, commonly known as ‘jiggies’, undressed her before molesting her.

Clemence Phikani of Village 9A Kanyaga, Kenzamba was this week arraigned in court charged with indecent assault.

Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki indefinitely remanded Phikani to allow the 21-year-old complainant (name withheld) to be examined by a psychiatrist to ascertain her mental state.

The State case is that on 1 October 2020 at around 3pm, the woman was watching football at a local soccer pitch.

Court heard that Phikani approached and offered to buy her some ‘jiggies’ at a nearby tuckshop.

The woman accepted the offer and proceeded to accompany Phikani to the tuckshop where they bought some ‘jiggies’.

Phikani then lured his unsuspecting victim to a disused kitchen hut.

Court heard the pair sat on a bench with Phikani proceeding to remove the woman’s blouse and sucking her breast in an attempt to seduce her.

After noticing the unusually lengthy time the two had taken to return, the woman’s relative Christine Murehwa decided to follow them.

Murehwa allegedly caught Phikani red-handed while molesting her.

With the help of other villagers, Murehwa effected a citizen’s arrest and took him to the police station.

Prosecutor Review Nikisi represented the State.