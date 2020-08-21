Man (39) stalks cousin (13) for days, rapes her

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Hwange: Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly raped his minor cousin after stalking her to her Kamativi parents’ home for days.

The accused man, who cannot be named to protect the girl, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly raping the 13-year-old minor in her parents’ bedroom hut on Saturday.

According to police, the accused is in police custody waiting to be taken to court for rape.

He allegedly waylaid the girl twice as she walked to a nearby Kamativi Dam before following her to her parents’ homestead where he violated her.

“On 15 August around 8am, the accused followed the complainant to nearby Kamativi Dam where she had gone to fetch water.

“He called her into a bush but fled after he heard voices of other villagers approaching.

“The accused again followed the girl as she walked from the dam and asked her to put down a water container she was carrying on her head. The girl refused,” said the police.

He allegedly grabbed her by the hand trying to pull her into the bush but again fled when he saw the girl’s brother-in-law approaching.

Police said the girl went home.

But determined to accomplish his dirty mission, the rapist cousin later on the same day went and found the minor alone.

“He started fondling her breasts and asked her to go with him to a nearby hut and have sex with him. The girl refused and he dragged her to the hut where he tried to rape her once but failed as she fought back telling him that she would scream and report her to elders,” said the police.

The girl managed to free herself and fled into another hut where she hid.

He allegedly followed her again before she fled and hid in her parents’ bedroom hut.

The suspect entered the hut and found the girl sitting on her parents’ bed.

He allegedly pulled her onto the floor and raped her once.

He was disturbed halfway through when he heard voices outside.

The girl bolted out of the hut and told her grandmother who had arrived at the homestead about all that had happened.

A report was made to the police leading to the accused’s arrest.

The girl was referred to St Patrick’s Hospital for medical examination.