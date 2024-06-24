Man (40) gets life sentence for wife’s murder 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A MUTARE man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of gruesomely killing his wife during a domestic dispute.

Innocent Mujeni (40) was last week arraigned before the Mutare High Court facing murder as defined in section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:07.

The court heard that on September 3, 2023 at Hobhouse 3, Mutare, the couple had an altercation resulting in accused person striking his now deceased wife, Vimbai Muchingamwa, thrice with an axe; once on the shoulder and twice on the right side of the head.

Victim died on the spot as a result of the gruesome attack by assailant.