Man (41) killed in suspected love triangle

By Staff Reporter

A 41-year-old Chinhoyi man died last Thursday after a thorough bashing by his suspected lover’s husband and two of his friends.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at Scafel Farm in Chinhoyi on September 8, 2022 at around 0000 hours, where three suspects, Marvellous Ndlovu (37), Darlington Mabuto (35) and Tatenda Mabuto (32) allegedly assaulted Peter Makome (41) on allegations of having an extramarital affair with one of the suspects’ wife,” said Nyathi.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and succumbed to the injuries upon admission at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, police said.