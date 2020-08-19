Man (43) dies after wife pulls his privates

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 43-year-old Mt Hampden man died Saturday after his wife pulled his genitals during an ill-fated domestic dispute.

Christopher Kamwaza, who was a self-employed brick-maker, was Tuesday buried at a local cemetery amid a sombre atmosphere.

Kamwanza and his polyandrous wife only identified as Ropafadzo, reportedly had a fight Friday night after she demanded US$250, which the now deceased said he did not have.

His cousin, Asani Mafala, told NewZimbabwe.com the family got the shocking news the next morning.

“After they were restrained from fighting, we thought all was well. We were, however, shocked to be told the next morning at around 8am after Christopher’s lifeless body was discovered by passersby near the Gazebo area,” narrated Mafala.

Ropafadzo had two husbands, one of which was Kamwaza.

According to the deceased’s relatives, Ropafadzo reportedly confessed to killing Kamwanza by pulling his testicles until he died.

Ropafadzo has since been arrested for murder.