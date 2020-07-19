Man (52) Jailed 13 Years For Raping, Impregnating Mentally Ill Woman (38)

Spread This News











Tonderai Saharo

MASVINGO: A 52-year-old Chivi man will spend the next 13 years in prison after he was found guilty and sentenced for raping and impregnating a mentally challenged woman over five consecutive months last year.

Chenjerai Mugadza was handed the sentence by Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga at the Masvingo Magistrates Courts.

It was proved in court that his victim, aged 38, was mentally challenged and could not agree to consensual sex.

Prosecutor Liberty Hove told the court that Mugadza raped the complainant several times between February and June 2019.

The court also heard Mugadza would on most occasions pin his victim down and force himself on her until June 2019 when the complainant’s mother suspected that her daughter was pregnant.

She was taken to Chidyamakono Clinic, and the pregnancy was confirmed and the matter was reported at Chivi Police station.

The woman was questioned and she implicated Mugadza leading to his arrest.

The woman was taken to Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital also in Masvingo where she was examined and it was concluded that she was mentally challenged and unable to consent to sex.