Man (55)  faces trial on 39 counts fof defrauding employer

By Tapiwa Svondo

A 55-year-old Harare man, Michael Gordon Smith, is standing trial at the Harare Magistrates Court on a litany of charges involving fraudulent activities committed against his employer.

The accused is facing 39 counts, including 25 charges of corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal, two counts of theft of trust property, and 12 counts of fraud.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the ongoing trial in a statement issued this week.

“During the period stretching from January 2019 and September 2022, the accused person is alleged to have formed a company called Mant Procurement with his friend.

“He misrepresented to his employer, MA Auto Suppliers that his friend Antony Oatley owned the company. Mant Procurement was subsequently contracted to provide courier services to MA Auto Suppliers in respect of all goods being purchased from South Africa,” said NPA.

“As a result of these crimes, it is alleged that the complainant prejudiced the complainant of a total of USD60 995, ZWL206 950, GBP1285 and ZAR129 046.

“The State has led evidence from three witnesses in the matter so far. Trial continues on the 20th of June 2024,” said NPA.