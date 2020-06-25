Man (55) murdered by relatives over witchcraft

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

Chipinge: A 55-year-old man from Bananza village under Chief Mahenye in Chisumbanje died on Sunday after he was brutally attacked by relatives who accused him of witchcraft.

Police confirmed the incident, saying they have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said on the day in question, the suspects Langton Chinyanyani, Lovemore Chinyanyani, Vengai Simbini, Gift Simbini and Josiah Simbini teamed up and went to the now deceased Enock Simbini’s homestead while drunk.

When they arrived, they found him in the company of his nephew Levenice Simbini (12) relaxing in the kitchen at around 8pm.

The suspects ordered Levenice out of the kitchen before they dragged Enock to a nearby bush.

They reportedly took turns to assault Simbini all over the body with electrical cables.

“They took turns to assault him and he sustained a swollen head, back and bruises all over the body,” said the police spokesperson.

They reportedly force-marched the deceased to their cousin Joseph Magano’s (78) homestead in the same area where they continued to assault him.

Magano tried to restrain them but he was threatened with death.

Sensing danger, he rushed and informed the deceased’s sister Dambu Simbini (48) who lives in the same area.

When they returned, they found Enock lying on the ground in agony whilst the suspects had left.

Dambu and Joseph accompanied Enock to his homestead in a wheelbarrow and left him sleeping.

The following day, around 0030, Enock’s condition deteriorated and he passed on.

The matter was reported at Chisumbanje police station who attended the scene.

The body of the deceased was taken to St Peters Hospital for postmortem.

“As police, we urge members of the public to solve their family disputes amicably. They should not take law into their own hands. They should approach elders or traditional leaders in their communities for mediation in case of a dispute,” said Kakohwa.