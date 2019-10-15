Man (65) dies after being stabbed three times with a spear

By Matabeleland North Correspondent

AN elderly man died after he was stabbed with a spear three times by a suspected thief that had broken into his son’s homestead and stolen bags of cement.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Inyathi, Matabeleland North.

Masiza Major Moyo (65), was pronounced dead upon admission to Inyathi District Hospital following the attack by suspect, Mthokozisi Mthembo, aged 39 of Hlathini in Kennilworth.

Moyo had teamed up with three other villagers to track footprints of a suspected thief that had stolen four bags of cement and met his death when he confronted Mthembo intending to search his homestead.

Mthembo was charged with murder when he appeared at the Inyathi court on Tuesday.

The magistrate Collen Chiruma remanded him in custody to October 22.

Prosecutor Zivanai Hlomai said Mthembo stabbed Moyo three times on the forehead, neck and rib cage causing his death moments later.

“On 5 October at night, there was a break-in at the now deceased’s son’s homestead and four bags of cement were stolen. The following day at 9am, Moyo teamed up with other family members, Bullet Moyo, aged 40, Mathias Sibanda (67) and Laiza Moyo (57) and tracked footprints which led them to the accused’s place of residence,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that upon reaching Mthembo’s residence, Moyo informed the accused that they were tracing a suspect and requested to search his homestead since the footprints led them there.

Without responding, Mthembo allegedly entered one of the huts where he emerged carrying a spear which he used to stab Moyo on the forehead.

Before everyone could figure out what was happening, Mthembo once again allegedly stabbed him on the neck and on the ribs.

Moyo collapsed. Mthembo allegedly charged at the other three attempting to stab them but retreated as he fled from the scene.

He was arrested some hours later and the spear was recovered from him.

Moyo was pronounced dead on admission to Inyathi District Hospital.