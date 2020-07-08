Man (65) hangs self at family graveyard, claims abuse by wife

Spread This News











Matabeleland North Correspondent

A 65-year-old Dete man decided to take his life by hanging himself at the family graveyard after claiming he was being abused by his wife.

According to a report filed by his nephew, one Raphael Nyoni, Never Sibanda hanged himself on Sunday night.

His body was found on Monday hanging from a tree at the family graveyard.

Sibanda of Siamateme village under Chief Nelukoba allegedly left a suicide note bidding farewell to his children and telling them he was tired of staying with their mother.

“My children bye bye, stay safe. I have failed to stay well with your mother, yours father,” read the suicide note which was retrieved from Sibanda’s pocket.

Nyoni said his uncle’s wife remained sleeping when he left home at midnight on Sunday and she never bothered to follow him.

“On 5 July 2020 and 9pm, he retired to bed with his wife Sarah Ncube. At around midnight he woke up and went out of the bedroom hut after telling his wife that he was having sleepless nights and wanted to get some fresh air outside.

“The wife slept and never bothered to check on her husband until 6am when she noticed that he was not around,” he said.

Nyoni was notified of his uncle’s disappearance around 8am and he followed his footprints to the family graveyard, a kilometre away from the deceased’s homestead.

He saw his uncle’s body hanging with a rope from a tree branch next to the graves and reported the matter to the police.

Police treated the matter as sudden death and no foul was suspected as magistrate Sekai Chiwundura waived postmortem.

Sibanda was buried on Monday afternoon.