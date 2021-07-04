Man (72) Killed Over Jersey

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

BINGA: A 72-year old man died after he was allegedly savagely attacked by a neighbour at the height of a dispute over a jersey.

John Mudenda lent his jersey to his alleged would-be killer, Robson Muleya (63), during an all night beer drinking binge in their Kamalumba village.

He then later sked for his jersey back, but instead of returning it, Muleya allegedly teamed up with a friend, Mutunywa Siziba and took turns to assault their elderly fellow patron.

He was taken to Binga District Hospital for treatment of the injuries sustained from the beating but was referred to

Surprisingly, Mudenda was discharged and went back home only for him to succumb to the injuries on June 18.

Allegations are that the two were part of patrons drinking beer at the now deceased’s homestead when Siziba of Kamalumba village under Chief Pashu picked a fight with the now deceased.

During the misunderstanding, Siziba picked a brick intending to hit Mudenda in defence of his friend Muleya.

Instead, Siziba missed and hit Muleya on the back of the head.

Muleya turned around and saw Mudenda near him and suspected he was the one who had hit him, as Siziba hid among other imbibers.

Later on, Siziba allegedly attacked Mudenda and kicked him several times while lying on the ground.

Muleya later joined in and also assaulted Mudenda leaving him unconscious.

Villagers rushed Mudenda to Pashu Clinic where he was transferred to Binga District Hospital.

At the hospital, he was supposed to be transferred to Bulawayo for specialized medication but did not go as there was no transport to ferry him.

He was eventually discharged without getting the required treatment.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Glory Banda could not be reached for a comment.

However, a report made to the police by Stephen Mumpande of Chemba Village stated Mudenda had a few days before lent Muleya a jersey since it was cold and was asking for his jersey back when a fight ensued on June 18.

Muleya has since been arrested and awaits a murder trial while police have launched a manhunt for Siziba who is on the run.

Mudenda’s body was taken to Bulawayo for post mortem.