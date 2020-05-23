Man Assaults Cheating Wife, Fined $800

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

A HWANGE man will live to regret the day he chose to snoop into his cheating wife’s phone after he was fined for beating her when he stumbled on a text message she had received from a lover.

Mavuto Sithole, 37, of Makwika village, Number 3 then had a heated argument with his wife, Norah Tshabalala, which degenerated into a fight last Tuesday as he always suspected she was cheating on him.

He used a cooking stick to assault Norah Tshabalala. He went on to punch and slap her several times.

In court, Sithole pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje who fined him $800.

He faces two months in jail if he fails to pay the fine by 30 May.

In addition, Sithole was sentenced to two months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition he did not commit a domestic violence offence.

The court heard that Sithole suspected that his wife was having a love affair with another man and last Tuesday demanded to go through her phone.

He then bumped onto a message from the unnamed boyfriend.

“He arrived home around 11 pm and found his wife sleeping. The accused then demanded to see her phone upon which a text message was received from the wife’s boyfriend,” said prosecutor John Mutyakaviri.

Sithole was angered and immediately punched and slapped his wife all over the body.

He also took a cooking stick and used it to beat her and she sustained some injuries.

Tshabalala rushed to the police to report a case of domestic violence leading to his arrest while she was referred to St Patricks’ Hospital where she got treated and discharged.