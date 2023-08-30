Man attempts to axe wife inside Supreme Court

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Marondera man is in trouble after he barged into the Supreme Court wielding an axe before attempting to strike his ex-wife who works there in a nasty custody battle.

Tendai Gambiza, 33, of Nyameni, Marondera is now charged with violating section 3(1) of the Domestic Violence Act.

He is also facing intimidation charges.

Gambiza appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody awaiting bail application.

According to court papers, Gambiza followed his ex-wife, Felistas Bere, to work on August 28 after she refused to let him see their child.

When he arrived, Gambiza allegedly threatened to kill her with the axe but was detained by some police officers.

“The accused told the complainant that he wanted to see their child which was contrary to the court order which states that he has access to the child during weekends only.

“Accused went on to threaten to kill the complainant with an axe, pointing it at her.

“Complainant reported to police officers officers who were deployed at the JSC and they seized the axe and arrested the accused.” read court papers.

Gambiza has another case that is pending in which he allegedly pointed a toy gun at Bere.

He is however yet to be arrested over that incident.