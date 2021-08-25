Man Axes Dad For Refraining Him From Fighting Buddy 

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A MAN from Zhombe in the Midlands province is nursing serious injuries after he was axed by his son on the head for refraining him from fighting a friend.

In an incident that has shocked villagers in Chief Gwasela’s area in Zhombe, on Saturday, the father Gift Machingauta (55) was left with gaping wounds by his son Tinashe Machingauta (23) after he had tried to restrain him from fighting a friend Kelvin Chaunoita.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragic incident.

“A 55-year-old man is nursing injuries he sustained when he was axed by his own son whilst trying to refrain him from fighting with a friend. This occurred at Village 19 Chief Gwasela, Zhombe on 21 August 2021,” said Mahoko.

“Tinashe Machingauta a male aged 23 years was drinking beer with his friend Kelvin Chaunoita at the Village 19 tuck shops. A misunderstanding arose between the two leading to a fight. Gift Machingauta who is father to Tinashe tried to stop the fight and this did not go well with his son who took an axe and struck him twice at the back of the head,” Mahoko said.

Police attended the scene after being notified of the incident while the father was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

A manhunt has been launched for Tinashe.

“We appeal to members of the public to solve disputes amicably and avoid the use of violence. Common sense should always prevail in determining ways of handling disputes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police in Midlands are also investigating a case of murder of a 39-year-old man who died on admission at Kwekwe General Hospital after his wife found him lying in a pool of blood at Lyons Farm in Redcliff.

The matter occurred Saturday evening.

“The now deceased Zwelani Ncube was heard by her wife Nomsa Sibanda aged 27 years arguing with people at a neighbouring house in Lyons, Redcliff. She called a neighbour Andrew Muhlauro a male age 41, who accompanied her and they found Zwelani lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut near his left ear. Three suspects Tobias Moyo, Zivanai Mpofu, and Lucky Moyo were at the scene armed with axes, a machete, and a knife,” Mahoko said.

Zwelani was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The three suspects are still at large.