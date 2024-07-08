Man axes estranged wife to death, commits suicide by gulping cyanide

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A 40-year-old Chegutu man struck his estranged wife to death in a suspected case of jealousy before committing suicide by gulping highly toxic cyanide.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the murder of Shiellah Utete aged 32 by her now deceased hubby, Watson Musika.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred on July 5, 2024, at around 1500 hours in which Shiellah Utete (32) died.

“Watson Musika (40) allegedly struck his ex-wife, the victim, with an axe on the neck, shoulder and on the head in a bush near Maldon Compound, Chakari, Chegutu,” said police.

Following the dastardly act, suspect reportedly consumed suspected cyanide and was found lying lifeless inside a kitchen at his residence.

Meanwhile, police are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of suspected murder in which the remains of a female juvenile (16) were found in a bush near Gremlin Farm, Karoi on July 4, 2024.

The victim had gone missing while on her way to school on March 18 this year.