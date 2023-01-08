Man bashes sister’s hubby for buying radio while neglecting lobola payment

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN incensed Mutorashanga man assaulted his sister’s husband for buying a portable radio set at a time he still owed him bride price.

Trymore Chisunga (29) was dragged to court for contravening section 3 (i)(a) of the Domestic Violence Act chapter 05:16.

Chinhoyi Magistrate, Batsirai Madzingira, ordered Chisunga to pay $ZW20 000 by January 10, 2023, failure of which he will spend five months in prison.

The State case, led by Review Nikisi, was that on December 4 last year at Kospo Bottle Store, Mutorashanga, complainant, Godfrey George (42), brought his newly acquired portable radio set and started listening to music.

Court heard accused person, who is the complainant’s brother-in-law, confronted George and demanded to know why he had “misused” money to purchase a radio instead of paying the outstanding bride price for his sister with whom he stays.

Chisunga then confiscated the gadget and proceeded home while George went to lodge a police report with intent to reconcile with his brother-in-law since they were related.

On the same date at around 8pm, Chisunga confronted George as he returned from the police station and questioned why he had sought help from police to recover the radio.

Chisunga started beating up the complainant using a log and booted feet all over his body, resulting in him sustaining injuries.

Court also heard on December 8, 2022, Willie Tambudzai proceeded to Chisunga’s residence and recovered the radio and handed it over to complainant through an emissary, Jim Banda.

Complainant was medically examined and a medical affidavit confirming the assault was presented in court as evidence.