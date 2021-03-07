Man Bashes Wife For Cheating, Takes Own Life

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A MADZIWA man ran amok and assaulted his wife he accused of infidelity after which he took his own life by gulping some poison.

Mashonaland Central police acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the incident.

The police spokesperson said Max Chauke took his own life after his wife, Tendai Mhlanga, whom he had beaten up had reported him for physical abuse and malicious damage to property.

“On February 25 at around 0900hrs, the two had a misunderstanding on infidelity issues which led to Chauke assaulting his wife and a report was filed at Mt. Darwin police,” he said.

On February 26 in the morning, Mhlanga fled and sought refuge at her relatives’ place in a nearby village.

Upon her return, she discovered that her bedroom was razed down but Chauke was nowhere to be found.

Mhlanga reported the matter to the police with Chauke as her main suspect.

Chauke’s lifeless body was discovered by the couple’s 17-year-old daughter while on her way to the borehole.

A bottle of suspected poison was discovered in Chauke’s pocket.

Dhliwayo said couples should seek counselling whenever they have problems.

“Adultery and infidelity is not a new phenomenon in this world and when it happens, people must seek third parties for counselling,” Dhliwayo said.