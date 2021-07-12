Man Battles For Life After Being Stabbed On The Chest By 13-Year-Old Step Son

By Staff Reporter

A 45 year-old-man from Kwekwe is battling for his life after he was allegedly stabbed on the chest by his 13-year-old-step son at the height of a heated dispute with his wife.

Police in Midlands confirmed the tragedy.

“A 13-year-old male juvenile stabbed his stepfather once on the chest with a knife on 8 July 2021 at about 1950hrs in Kwekwe. The victim Absolom Muzanharo is battling for his life while admitted in Gweru Hospital,” Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said.

Mahoko said Absolom Muzanharo arrived home from work and demanded his belongings from his wife Flora Nkomo as he wanted to move out of their house saying he was no longer interested in their customary marriage.

“A misunderstanding arose and Muzanharo struck Flora Nkomo with a stone once on the chest. Flora managed to escape leaving the complainant and the suspect at the house. Muzanharo tried to strike his stepson with a wooden stick and the stepson withdrew a knife and stabbed the complainant once on the chest. He fell down with the knife stuck on his chest and Flora Nkomo reported the matter to the police,” Mahoko said.

The juvenile has since been arrested while Mazanharo was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital and later transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital for further management.

Meanwhile, in another incident police are investigating a case of murder where a 21-year-old woman from Shurugwi died Thursday evening after being allegedly struck with a wooden chair by her husband.

“The suspect Simbarashe Majasi a male adult and his wife Audrey Chikoka were in their bedroom with their two minor sons when they had a misunderstanding. Majasi was accusing his wife Chikoka of stealing his money. The misunderstanding degenerated into a fight. Simbarashe then took a wooden chair and struck Audrey Chikoka once on the back of the head,” said Mahoko.

“She fell down and became unconscious. Their landlord Sithembekile Mpofu a female aged 48 heard the noise and proceeded to their room. She found Majasi having left for an unknown destination. Chikaka was taken to Shurugwi District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

The matter was reported to the police and the deceased’s body is awaiting post mortem while Majasi is still at large.