Man beaten to death by mob after stealing satchel

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

Shamva police have launched an investigation into an incident that occurred near Corner Store in Madziwa on May 5, resulting in the death of an unidentified male adult.

The victim was brutally assaulted by a mob after allegedly stealing a satchel containing US$450.

Police revealed that the tragic incident occurred when the victim was accused of stealing a satchel containing money, leading to a mob taking matters into their own hands and subjecting the suspect to a vicious assault.

The victim sustained severe head injuries during the attack and was quickly taken to Shamva Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

His condition worsened and he died at the hospital.

Police confirmed the incident in an X post.

“Police in Shamva are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 05/05/24 near Corner Store, Madziwa in which a yet-to-be-identified male adult died.

“The victim was assaulted by a mob after he allegedly stole a satchel containing US$450.00 cash.

“The victim succumbed to the head injuries sustained during the assault while on admission at Shamva Hospital.”

The police pleaded to anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.