Man beaten to death over US$50 theft

By Paul Katanda

A 25-year-old man from Stoneridge, Harare, appeared in court on Wednesday facing murder charges after he fataly assaulted a man for stealing his US$50.

Takudzwa Muchemwa appeared before Harare Magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who advised him to approach the High court for his bail application.

He will be back in court on May 26 2022.

According to court papers, Muchemwa was drinking beer at a beerhall in Stoneridge on May 9 2022 when he suddenly realised that he had lost his US$50.

After a while searching for it, he allegedly started accusing the deceased that he was the one who stole his money.

He then started assaulting the deceased with open fists and iron bars, alleging that he was a thief, but when he searched him, he did not find the money on him.

He then went away and the deceased was taken to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Stoneridge where he made a report.

Unfortunately, he died while he was still at the police station awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.

Investigations were made and eye witnesses led the police to Muchemwa, leading to his arrest.