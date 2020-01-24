Man bites cop’s thigh, grabs his privates in bar brawl

By Staff Reporter

Mutare: A 23-year-old Odzi man who assaulted a police officer, pulling his privates in the process, as he tried to resist arrest for public disorder, has been jailed five months by a local magistrates’ court.

Hamzah Thabo Maponga of village 25 Nyamajura, Odzi appeared before magistrate Prisca Manhimbi and pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault.

Manhimbi wholly suspended two months on condition that Maponga pays a $500 fine.

Three months were set aside on condition that he does not perform a similar offence in the next five years.

The court heard that on December 25 last year at Hideout Bottle Store, Nyamatsime business centre in Odzi, Maponga assaulted Stephen Sarimu (54) who is a cop.

On the day in question, Sarimu and other two Constables were on a patrol at the business centre.

Maponga, who was playing pool at the bottle store, reportedly took the balls insisting he was only going to return them only if his money which had been stolen was returned.

Sarimu then attempted to arrest Maponga for his disorderly conduct.

Maponga became violent and reportedly assaulted Sarimu by biting him on the right thigh and went on to grab his testicles.

The other two police officers intervened and stopped Maponga from further assaulting Sarimu.

Maponga was immediately dragged outside of the bar while Sarimu was left lying in pain on the floor.