By Staff Reporter

A 21-year-old Mutare man has been jailed for 18 years for sodomising his sister`s three children who had visited his family to spend the school holiday.

Pedro Rufai had denied the charges but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence which was presented before trial magistrate Loice Mukunyadzi recently.

He will however serve 15 years behind bars after three years of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, the magistrate said a lengthy custodial sentence was appropriate to deter would-be offenders, adding that Rufai`s behaviour was not acceptable in any society.

“You violated the rights of the three minors. You stripped them of their dignity and a custodial sentence will make you realise that what you did was ruthless. You sodomised juveniles whom you were supposed to be protecting.

“There is need to protect the society from ruthless people like you. You molested the boys and after that, you threatened them not to tell their parents about your evil deeds,” she said.

During trial, prosecutors told court that sometime in 2015, the minors, who were aged five; six and eight years at the time, visited Rufai’s family home for the holiday.

Court was told that during the period, Rufai sodomised the minors and reportedly threatened them with harm if they ever reported the matter to their parents.

The matter came to light when the children went back to their home after the holiday.

One of the minors reportedly spilled the beans while exchanging harsh words with his brother.

He reportedly mentioned how the other minor was sodomised by their uncle during the holiday.

The minor was later interviewed by her parents and he revealed what had transpired.